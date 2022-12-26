President of Armenia: The efforts of the Ministry of Economy to create a favorable investment environment are welcomed

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.
Welcoming the Minister, President Khachturyan praised the flexible and balanced policy of the Ministry of Economy during the past year and noted that thanks to the measures taken by the Ministry, the economic risk phenomena were made as manageable as possible amidst rather complex circumstances and unpredictable economic realities.
In his speech, the President noted that the efforts of the Ministry of Economy aimed at creating a favorable and attractive investment environment for investors are hailed.
Minister Vahan Kerobyan expressed his gratitude to the President for the reception and presented a number of details on the general state of capital expenditures and economic activity, as well as the agreements with international partners on overcoming logistical problems, particularly on increasing the capacity of the Lars checkpoint.
During the meeting, the sides discussed matters regarding the possible challenges of Armenia’s economy in the upcoming year and the methods of solving them.