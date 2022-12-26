News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Russian deputy minister of economic development: Trade turnover of Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022
Russian deputy minister of economic development: Trade turnover of Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The mutual trade turnover between Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach during the Moscow-Minsk-Bishkek-Yerevan-Sukhum-Tskhinval videoconference on Monday.

According to him, this year the EAEU has been actively developing interaction and cooperation between the member countries of the Union. In particular, import and export in services have been actively growing.

"The commodity turnover between Russia and the EAEU member states increased by more than 12%, reaching the mark of $56 billion. Post-Soviet countries reacted very quickly to the new economic and geopolitical conditions. Through our joint efforts we have managed to secure a long-term trend towards the creation of new cooperation chains and joint ventures, which, in turn, will determine the development of the EEU in the future," said Volvach.

At the same time, the joint trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan grew by 14%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan arrives in St. Petersburg with his wife and daughter
On December 26-27, the Armenian PM will participate in the informal summit of the CIS countries in St. Petersburg...
 Armenia PM leaves for Russia on working visit
Pashinyan will participate in the informal summit of the CIS countries, in Saint Petersburg…
 Russia and Armenia are considering new joint projects on peaceful uses of atomic energy
Russia and Armenia are considering new joint projects on peaceful uses of atomic energy...
 Newspaper: Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh are waiting for command from above
It is noteworthy that, unlike the provocations of the previous days when representatives of Artsakh were also engaged in the negotiations with the Azerbaijanis…
 Armenian soldiers organize exhibition of modern models of Russian arms and special equipment
The guests showed particular interest in the T-72B main tank and the 2S1 Gvozdika...
 Putin: Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner
Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos