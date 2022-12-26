Russian deputy minister of economic development: Trade turnover of Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022

The mutual trade turnover between Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach during the Moscow-Minsk-Bishkek-Yerevan-Sukhum-Tskhinval videoconference on Monday.
According to him, this year the EAEU has been actively developing interaction and cooperation between the member countries of the Union. In particular, import and export in services have been actively growing.
"The commodity turnover between Russia and the EAEU member states increased by more than 12%, reaching the mark of $56 billion. Post-Soviet countries reacted very quickly to the new economic and geopolitical conditions. Through our joint efforts we have managed to secure a long-term trend towards the creation of new cooperation chains and joint ventures, which, in turn, will determine the development of the EEU in the future," said Volvach.
At the same time, the joint trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan grew by 14%.