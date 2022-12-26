Economy minister: ‘Dry port’ is aimed at solving problem of Armenia’s poor logistic connection with world

If someone wants to really understand what a "dry port" is and what it is intended for, he can read the preliminary technical and economic study in the e-draft and he will not have any questions. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Monday told about this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.
"This project is an industrial park, of which there is none in Armenia, but there are many industrial parks in various countries, and which are designed to provide the necessary first-class infrastructure to the developing industrial companies. Also, there will be a logistics center attached to it, which shall be used so that the transportation of cargo from one type of vehicle to another type of vehicle is carried out in a high-quality manner and at minimum costs. It is planned that there will be a free economic zone there," said the minister.
Kerobyan noted that this “dry port” project was given initial approval at the public investment committee meeting held at the Prime Minister's office last week.
"We are now entering the phase of in-depth technical and economic research, which will be followed by the implementation of the investment project. It is planned that it will be done through a state-private partnership procedure during which we plan leading industrial parks, economic zones’ operators which are quite active in the region," said the minister, emphasizing that there are a number of UAE, Qatari, European, and Asian companies that are engaged in that work and with whom preliminary discussions have already taken place.
"The ‘dry port" is aimed at solving one of the most important problems of our country: Armenia's poor logistical connection with the [rest of the] world. We have found a good way to solve the most painful problem for us," said Kerobyan.