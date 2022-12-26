News
Tehran accuses Britain of organizing protests in Iran
Tehran accuses Britain of organizing protests in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Referring to Sunday's arrests in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman of saboteurs linked to Britain, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that citizens of some countries, especially Western European countries, played a clear role in the recent unrest in Iran and there is detailed information about such involvement, IRNA reported.

"We have warned that protests in Iran are the right of the people, but some countries wanted to turn the protests into riots. Iran will not accept such an approach, and these countries have made miscalculations," he said.

He said specific Western countries have now claimed they made a miscalculation and announced they were not seeking regime change in Iran.

In response to a question about the arrest by the IRGC of a group accused of being affiliated with British intelligence against the background of their participation in the recent unrest in Iran, Kanani said, "It is clear to us that a number of European nationals have been detained because of their participation in the recent unrest.

The Iranian diplomat described the role of some Western countries in relation to the recent events in the country as politically unconstructive and provocative.
