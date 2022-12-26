News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo investigate shooting incident in tense northern region
NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo investigate shooting incident in tense northern region
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo are investigating a shooting incident in the tense northern region, calling for calm after Serbia sent its army commander to the border region, AP reported.

The incident occurred in Zubin Potok, a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been barricading the roads for the past two weeks.

KFOR mission peacekeepers said the incident occurred in close proximity to one of their patrols with unknown men. No one was injured, the statement said, and "we are working to establish all the facts."

“It is important for all involved to avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause tensions and escalate the situation,” KFOR said in a statement. “We expect all actors to refrain from provocative shows of force and to seek the best solution to ensure the safety and security of all communities.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström visited Ankara Dec. 21-22 to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu...
 Pink: NATO countries delivered ultimatum to Serbian president over Kosovo
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti...
 Turkey urges NATO to stop Greece's provocations
Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar…
 Hungarian Defense Ministry: NATO's battlegroup in the country has reached readiness for deployment in September
Hungary's Defense Ministry says the North Atlantic Alliance…
 Turkish Defense Minister complains of 'unfair defense restrictions' by NATO allies
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar complained of "unfair restrictions"...
 Haaretz: Israel strengthens intelligence assistance to Ukraine through NATO
Last month, senior European officials said that under American pressure, Israel had agreed..
Most
Read Viewed
Photos