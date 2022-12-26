NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo investigate shooting incident in tense northern region

NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo are investigating a shooting incident in the tense northern region, calling for calm after Serbia sent its army commander to the border region, AP reported.
The incident occurred in Zubin Potok, a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been barricading the roads for the past two weeks.
KFOR mission peacekeepers said the incident occurred in close proximity to one of their patrols with unknown men. No one was injured, the statement said, and "we are working to establish all the facts."
“It is important for all involved to avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause tensions and escalate the situation,” KFOR said in a statement. “We expect all actors to refrain from provocative shows of force and to seek the best solution to ensure the safety and security of all communities.”