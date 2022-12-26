South Korea accuses North Korea of launching several drones

South Korea has accused North Korea of launching several drones across their shared border, prompting the South's military to deploy warplanes to shoot them down, AFP reports.
This marked the first time in years that North Korean drones have invaded the South's airspace.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military first detected a suspected North Korean drone in Kimpo airspace at 10:25 a.m. and immediately responded.
The incursion prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down five drones, one of which reached airspace near the capital.
One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hengseong County, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The military did not specify whether the targets were shot down.
The South Korean military also deployed its manned and unmanned reconnaissance assets in areas near and north of the military demarcation line for appropriate measures.
Flights were temporarily suspended at Gimpo and Incheon international airports, the country's two main transportation hubs, for about an hour at the request of JCS.