Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 17 people in last 10 days

In the past 10 days, heavy snowfall in Japan has killed 17 people and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

Heavy snowfall has hit most of the country's west coast as well as northern Hokkaido. Nearly a meter of snow has fallen in some areas, including the city of Oguni in the northeastern Yamagata region, local media reported.

Japan's meteorological agency warned residents in the affected regions to refrain from traveling if possible after vehicles were stuck on roads due to the heavy snowfall.

Government officials said Monday that since Dec. 17, 17 people have been killed and dozens more injured in the snowfall.

The heavy snowfall is expected to stop as of Monday.



