Azerbaijan gives instructions to Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper

Azerbaijan got so impudent that they decided to tell Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper how to cover the situation with the blockade of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic
Azerbaijani media reported that the Press Council (PC) of Azerbaijan applied to French service of Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper about the "one-sided coverage" of the rally in Stepanakert. In particular, the PC "expressed regret with regard to the biased coverage by Euronews and Le Figaro of the speeches made by some speakers during the rally. In addition, the JV called on Euronews and Le Figaro "to be sensitive to the Karabakh reality" and "not to give a platform to those who want to re-implement their adventurous political plans in the South Caucasus.
For more than two weeks Azerbaijan has kept the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in a complete blockade, clearly showing "respect" for human rights in principle and the rights of the Karabakh people in particular. In protest against Azerbaijan's actions, a rally was held in Stepanakert the day before.