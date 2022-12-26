News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan gives instructions to Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper
Azerbaijan gives instructions to Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan got so impudent that they decided to tell Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper how to cover the situation with the blockade of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic

Azerbaijani media reported that the Press Council (PC) of Azerbaijan applied to French service of Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper about the "one-sided coverage" of the rally in Stepanakert. In particular, the PC "expressed regret with regard to the biased coverage by Euronews and Le Figaro of the speeches made by some speakers during the rally. In addition, the JV called on Euronews and Le Figaro "to be sensitive to the Karabakh reality" and "not to give a platform to those who want to re-implement their adventurous political plans in the South Caucasus.

For more than two weeks Azerbaijan has kept the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in a complete blockade, clearly showing "respect" for human rights in principle and the rights of the Karabakh people in particular. In protest against Azerbaijan's actions, a rally was held in Stepanakert the day before.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
20 people in Artsakh under blockade are in intensive care
10 children are in the intensive care and neonatal departments of Arevik Medical Center...
 President Harutyunyan receives group of members of Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers
Arayik Harutyunyan received a group of members of the “Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers"...
 Motorcade participants reach Lachin corridor from Yerevan
They want to negotiate with the Russian peacekeepers and travel to Artsakh...
 Karabakh state minister: Problems started to occur in economy as well
Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the Operational Headquarters…
 Armenia economy minister: We, as party responsible for economy, have nothing to do directly regarding Artsakh
"Today, the issue is more in the diplomatic dimension,” Vahan Kerobyan added…
 Activists head from Yerevan to Lachin corridor on motorcade
One of them noted that more people will join them on their way…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos