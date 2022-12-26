Russian Deputy Minister: Eurasian Union countries are gradually abandoning dollar and euro

Eurasian Union countries are gradually abandoning the dollar and euro. They increase the volume of payments of the union in national currencies, said Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, responding to the question of whether the EAEU needs a single currency, during the video conference Moscow-Minsk-Bishkek-Yerevan-Sukhum-Tskhinval on December 26.
He noted that the EAEU largely scales the experience of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.
"That is, the experience is generalized. Best practices in different areas are transformed into the entire five. This also applies to the financial sector. Today we are moving at a very good pace towards the implementation of our 28 union programs. At the same time, we are well aware of the path that has been passed, what path of harmonization we still have to pass, including in the areas of banking regulation and banking supervision," he added.