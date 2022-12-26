News
Pashinyan participates in informal summit of heads of CIS member states
Pashinyan participates in informal summit of heads of CIS member states
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the informal summit of the heads of CIS member states in St. Petersburg.

The summit was also attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedoո, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

First, the participants of the meeting posed for a family meeting, after which the Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the participants.

Issues related to the development of cooperation in the CIS zone were discussed at the meeting.

The summit ended with a working dinner of the leaders of the CIS states.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
