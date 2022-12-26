News
Russian Deputy Minister speaks about prospects of single currency in EAEU
Russian Deputy Minister speaks about prospects of single currency in EAEU
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

More than 80% of payments between Belarus and Russia are made in national currencies. This is the largest figure in the EAEU, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach said during a video bridge between Moscow-Minsk-Bishkek-Yerevan-Sukhum-Tskhinval on Monday.

However, according to him, it is still premature to talk about the need to switch to a single currency within the Union State of Belarus and Russia, as well as the entire EAEC.

"Maybe we'll raise the issue later, at the next stage of integration. But today, I think we still have some work to do. Especially from the perspective of the implementation of a full transition to national currencies. In particular, we are talking about the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union," said Volvach.
