Political analyst: Statements by Armenian and Russian FMs are an indicator of crisis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Analytics

When diplomats openly express dissatisfaction with each other, it is an indicator of crisis, political analyst Alexander Iskandaryan told NEWS.am, commenting on recent statements by Armenian and Russian foreign ministers regarding Ararat Mirzoyan's refusal to meet with his Russian and Azerbaijani colleagues in Moscow.

"If it is possible to unblock the road in the Lachin corridor without giving anything away, then we can say that this type of behavior had a right to exist. There is dissatisfaction that the peacekeepers are not fulfilling those obligations that they seem to be supposed to fulfill under the statement of November 9, 2020.  On the other hand, there is dissatisfaction with the Russians for not being able to fulfill those obligations. These dissatisfactions are being broadcast in the open, which is not good," the expert added.

Under the current authorities, issuing to the public discourses that are on the international platform, according to his assessment, is related to the work on the domestic political reality.

"And in the domestic political reality the demand for discontent with Russia is pretty decent," he concluded.
