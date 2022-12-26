Dmitry Medvedev appointed Putin's first deputy in Military-Industrial Commission

Russian President Vladimir Putin has established the post of his first deputy in the Military-Industrial Commission headed by him. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council, took it, TASS reported.
Also, the Commission included the head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Aleksandr Kurenkov, replacing Igor Artemyev (who used to head the Federal Antimonopoly Service).
The Russian president chairs the commission. It also includes Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, who holds the position of deputy head of the commission and head of its panel (formed to address current issues).
The commission also includes Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the heads of the Federal Security Service, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Guard Service and others.