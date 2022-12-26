Oman is considering changing law on boycott of Israel

The Shura Council of Oman will discuss amending the first article of the Israeli boycott law, which prohibits contact with any Israeli body or person, Oman's official news agency reported.
The move follows strong Israeli pressure on the Sultanate of Oman to allow Israeli planes to pass through its airspace
In 2020, Oman welcomed Bahrain's decision to normalize relations with Israel and hoped it would promote Israeli-Palestinian peace.
"[Oman] hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital."
In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with then-Omani leader Sultan Qaboos.