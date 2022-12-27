Meta - city within a city: Entering the office is like teleporting into another universe

Meta is a city within a city. That's how one of his employees described the company. According to him, employees are fed for free, including delicious Indian food and various snacks, Business Insider reported.
A Meta employee who works at Instagram said his doctor/gym/massage is all (located) in the office.
Walking into the office is like teleporting into another universe, he said.
He listed some other benefits, including free snacks, health insurance and eye care.
Metaproducts are the most interesting and influential in the world. Half the world uses at least one Meta product. If you get bored, you can switch to another product. There are an infinite number of projects you can take as a basis. And with all that, the balance between work and personal life is the best, he said.
According to his employee, Meta employees are part of an elite, very selective club.
A post titled Meta isn't just an employer, it's a way of life got 145 likes and more than 700 comments.