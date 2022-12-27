South Korea officially lifts its ban on import of full-length sex dolls

South Korea has officially lifted its ban on the importation of full-length sex dolls, ending years of controversy over how much the government can interfere with privacy.
Although there are no laws or regulations banning the importation of sex dolls, hundreds, and possibly thousands, were seized by customs, who cited a clause in the law that prohibits the importation of goods detrimental to the country's beautiful traditions and public morals.
Importers went to the courts, most of which agreed with them and ordered customs to release the sex dolls, saying they were used in people's personal spaces and were not degrading to human dignity.
Korea Customs said it has begun enforcing revised rules for the importation of adult life-size sex dolls. It is noted that the agency has reviewed recent court decisions and the opinions of relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
The Customs Service has stated that it will continue to prohibit the importation of sex dolls that look like children or others depicting certain people. It points out that other countries, such as the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, also prohibit sex dolls that look like children.