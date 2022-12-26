Politico: The era of U.S.-China trade cooperation is coming to an end

Gegham Stepanyan: Azerbaijan will keep the road closed as long as it can

Why is road still not open to Artsakh? Explanation of deputy commander of Russian peacekeepers

Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023

Armenia Celebrates success at the International Property Awards (PHOTOS)

Erdogan is going to create 30-kilometer 'security zone' on border with Syria

PSG to make offer to Inter player

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 17 people in last 10 days

Erdogan announces discovery of natural gas reserves of 58 billion cubic meters in Black Sea

South Korea accuses North Korea of launching several drones

Turkish MFA summons French ambassador to carpet in connection with Kurdish rallies in Paris

Newcastle win and move into second place (VIDEOS)

Portugal ties world's largest Christmas tree

Bankruptcy is no longer threat: Twitter to close data center in Sacramento, data of 400 million social network users leaked online

Earthquake hits Georgia

World Championship: Armenian chess players results after 5 rounds

Political analyst: Statements by Armenian and Russian FMs are an indicator of crisis

NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo investigate shooting incident in tense northern region

Pamela Anderson stars in Jacquemus campaign

Kurdish community members hold silent march in memory of three dead in Paris shooting

3 power substations attacked in US

Dmitry Medvedev appointed Putin's first deputy in Military-Industrial Commission

Russian Deputy Minister speaks about prospects of single currency in EAEU

Tehran accuses Britain of organizing protests in Iran

Russian Deputy Minister: Eurasian Union countries are gradually abandoning dollar and euro

Pashinyan participates in informal summit of heads of CIS member states

20 people in Artsakh under blockade are in intensive care

Tottenham fail to beat Brentford (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan gives instructions to Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper

Iranian protester gets 10 years in prison for removing headscarf

Russian deputy minister for economic development: Work to expand capacity of Upper Lars border crossing continues

President Harutyunyan receives group of members of Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers

Israel's new government to be sworn in December 29

Yandex registers Beyond ML in Armenia: It will focus on machine learning startups

Motorcade participants reach Lachin corridor from Yerevan

Mariah Carey's Christmas song breaks new record for auditions

President of Georgia doesn't attend ambassadors' conference because she had no seat assigned to her

Putin states readiness of CIS countries to solve arising disagreements

Ronaldo's girlfriend gives footballer Rolls-Royce

Economy minister: ‘Dry port’ is aimed at solving problem of Armenia’s poor logistic connection with world

President Lukashenko says 2023 will be most 'happy and successful' year

Tesla owner from US complained about inability to charge in freezing temperatures

Russian deputy minister of economic development: Trade turnover of Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

President of Armenia: The efforts of the Ministry of Economy to create a favorable investment environment are welcomed

Eduard Spertsyan is Armenia's best footballer

Pink: NATO countries delivered ultimatum to Serbian president over Kosovo

Mbappe has three preconditions for PSG

Young woman has phobia of Christmas tinsel for 20 years

Stormtrooper crashes in South Korea due to drone invasion from North Korea

Azerbaijan man being tried in Baku on charges of ‘spying for Armenia’

Pashinyan arrives in St. Petersburg with his wife and daughter

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

Armenia economic activity index increases by 14.4%, inflation is 8.7% in 11 months of 2022

Eghishe Melikyan is Armenia's best coach of 2022

Karabakh state minister: Problems started to occur in economy as well

Armenia economy minister: We, as party responsible for economy, have nothing to do directly regarding Artsakh

Yonhap: South Korea fires warning shots at UAVs from North Korea

Kanani: accusations against Iran will not help Ukrainian authorities

Kazakhstan offers foreign companies which have left Russia to move to its market

Armenia President to Central Bank chief: We have economic growth, no sharp upheavals thanks to appropriate steps

Leaders of CIS countries will be able to talk at summit in St. Petersburg tete-a-tete

Activists head from Yerevan to Lachin corridor on motorcade

World Championship: Ter-Sahakyan loses to Carlsen

Azerbaijan intends to produce Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

Russian Foreign Ministry doesn't rule out abolishing visa regime for Georgian citizens

Jurgen Klopp hails Lionel Messi as 'the greatest player of his lifetime'

Peskov: Putin will not have trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan at CIS summit

Ambassador: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia more than doubled

Positive change in health condition of 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

India to deploy 120 quasi-ballistic missiles on borders with China and Pakistan

Pobeda Airlines launches flights between Moscow, Gyumri

Trade turnover between Armenia and Belarus doubled

Russia MFA: Situation around Lachin corridor complicates Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Belarus envoy: Third country is lacking in Union State, Armenians supported this idea

Death Stranding 2 to be released in 2024: Original video game can be downloaded for free until December 26th

Grigor Minasyan appointed Minister of Justice

Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%