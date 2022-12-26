Turkish MFA summons French ambassador to carpet in connection with Kurdish rallies in Paris

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the French ambassador to the carpet in connection with the Kurdish actions in Paris, following the killing of three members of the Kurdish community late last week.
According to Sabah, French Ambassador Herve Magro was summoned to convey Ankara's concerns "about PKK terrorist propaganda deployed against Turkey following the racist attack by a Frenchman in Paris."
The ministry said Turkey expects France "to act with common sense in the face of the attack and not allow the terrorist group to advance its agenda."
Ankara's embassy in Paris also conveyed Turkey's concerns to the relevant French authorities on the matter, the sources said.
The attack occurred last Friday. A 69-year-old man opened fire at a Kurdish center, shooting 3 people and wounding several others. He told police he hated "foreigners." This was followed by Kurdish protests in Paris, which turned into clashes with police on Saturday. On Monday, December 26, marches and protests also continue in the French capital over the incident.