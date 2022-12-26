News
Why is road still not open to Artsakh? Explanation of deputy commander of Russian peacekeepers
Why is road still not open to Artsakh? Explanation of deputy commander of Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


The rally of a group of citizens to Stepanakert, which started this morning from Yerevan's Republic Square, was interrupted on a closed road leading to Artsakh. The participants met with the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Details of the meeting were provided by one of the participants of the action.

According to him, the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeepers met with them. "We presented our demands. He said that the situation is tense, which we ourselves know, secondly, they cannot ensure our safe visit to Artsakh. He warned that there could be quite a tense and dangerous situation, things could get out of hand," the protester said.

He noted that the Russian military officer told them that high-level discussions were underway. "He offered to wait for the results. We told him of our desire to go to Artsakh, to cheer up our children, to see our family members, he assured us that they shared our difficulties," the protester noted, adding that they offered to wait for the results of his report to his superiors on the spot. "He informed us that even if he goes to report to his supervisor, the supervisor will report to his supervisor, and then we will get an answer, but it is not a matter of hours, it will take days."

Artsakh has been cut off from the world and Armenia for two weeks already. About 120 thousand citizens of Artsakh remain in the blockade.  More than 1100 people, including 270 minors, can't return to their homes. The risk of humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is increasing day by day because of the road closure.
