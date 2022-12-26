Gegham Stepanyan: Azerbaijan will keep the road closed as long as it can

The people of Artsakh, who have been under blockade for 14 days, have not changed and will not change their position. Their decision is final - Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan in any capacity, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in a talk with journalists in Aznavour Square today, December 26, referring to the rally held the day before in Stepanakert.



"It was the most important signal sent to the international community. Fortunately for us, I should note that the international media covered the issue to some extent. I think the messages that were sent from Stepanakert were taken into account by decision makers in different countries. It was a strong message that if you put any pressure on us, you will not suppress our will, you will not change our decision, in any case, Armenians living in Artsakh will insist that they will not be part of Azerbaijan," he said.



According to Stepanyan, Azerbaijan will keep the road closed as long as it can. "In other words, it will always put this pressure on the people of Artsakh. I do not exclude that even if it opens tomorrow, Azerbaijan will not close it again in 10 days, because I do not exclude any criminal actions on the part of Azerbaijan."



According to Gegham Stepanyan, the international community should take punitive measures against Azerbaijan. "Otherwise, we see that Azerbaijan operates in an atmosphere of impunity."



Artsakh has been cut off from the world and Armenia for two weeks now. About 120 thousand citizens of Artsakh remain in the blockade. More than 1100 people, including 270 minors, can't return to their homes. The risk of humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is increasing day by day because of the road closure.