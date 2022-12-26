News
CIS leaders receive ringlets as New Year gifts
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

According to RIA Novosti news agency, at an informal summit in St Petersburg the leaders of the CIS countries were presented with rings with symbols of the Commonwealth.

On December 26-27, an informal meeting of the CIS leaders is held in St. Petersburg on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Lukashenko was spotted wearing a ring on his hand," the Telegram channel Pool One, close to the press service of the Belarusian president, reported.

Later, the same resource published a message: "The secret of the ring of the First has been revealed! Nine club rings were prepared specially for the informal meeting of the CIS leaders. They bear New Year congratulations."

The photo, published in Telegram-channel, shows a ring with the symbols of the CIS. There is also an explanation that all leaders who participated in the summit received the gift.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
