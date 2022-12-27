Armenian National Interests Fund sums up 2022 activities’ results

Lavrov believes US threatens to physically remove president of Russia

Leaders of CIS countries visits Russian Museum in St. Petersburg

Karabakh state minister discusses food safety with shipping, producing companies’ heads

South Korea's president says country's military is insufficiently trained

Leading education organizations in Armenia address EU office, UN with open letter

10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC: Medicine will last for 10 days

Byblos Bank Armenia, Soldier’s Home team up for meaningful Christmas project (PHOTOS)

About 100 Elon Musk's Starlink communications satellites activated over Iran

UN announces Guterres’ readiness to act as mediator in Ukraine conflict

Report: Azerbaijan was preparing, directing public opinion for blocking Lachin corridor since November

World oil prices going up

US man kills, mutilates father who he believed to be robot

Biden declares state of emergency in New York state due to snow storm

Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual

Work performed after Azerbaijan military aggression in September is presented at Armenia ombudsperson’s office

South Korea officially lifts its ban on import of full-length sex dolls

Huge winter storm in US threatens to tighten LNG market

Security Council head: EU observers’ new technical mission is in Armenia

Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan is trying to destroy November 9, 2020 ‘architecture’

Copper rises in price

US billionaire stands up for bitcoin, questioning investment in gold

Oman is considering changing law on boycott of Israel

CEBR: The world will face a recession in 2023

Armen Grigoryan: Armenia did not boycott meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani FMs

Politico: The era of U.S.-China trade cooperation is coming to an end

Gegham Stepanyan: Azerbaijan will keep the road closed as long as it can

Why is road still not open to Artsakh? Explanation of deputy commander of Russian peacekeepers

Stoltenberg says Sweden and Finland will become NATO members by end of 2023

Armenia Celebrates success at the International Property Awards (PHOTOS)

Erdogan is going to create 30-kilometer 'security zone' on border with Syria

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 17 people in last 10 days

Erdogan announces discovery of natural gas reserves of 58 billion cubic meters in Black Sea

South Korea accuses North Korea of launching several drones

Turkish MFA summons French ambassador to carpet in connection with Kurdish rallies in Paris

Portugal ties world's largest Christmas tree

Earthquake hits Georgia

Political analyst: Statements by Armenian and Russian FMs are an indicator of crisis

NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo investigate shooting incident in tense northern region

Kurdish community members hold silent march in memory of three dead in Paris shooting

3 power substations attacked in US

Dmitry Medvedev appointed Putin's first deputy in Military-Industrial Commission

Russian Deputy Minister speaks about prospects of single currency in EAEU

Tehran accuses Britain of organizing protests in Iran

Russian Deputy Minister: Eurasian Union countries are gradually abandoning dollar and euro

Pashinyan participates in informal summit of heads of CIS member states

20 people in Artsakh under blockade are in intensive care

Azerbaijan gives instructions to Euronews and Le Figaro newspaper

Iranian protester gets 10 years in prison for removing headscarf

Russian deputy minister for economic development: Work to expand capacity of Upper Lars border crossing continues

President Harutyunyan receives group of members of Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers

Israel's new government to be sworn in December 29

Motorcade participants reach Lachin corridor from Yerevan

President of Georgia doesn't attend ambassadors' conference because she had no seat assigned to her

Putin states readiness of CIS countries to solve arising disagreements

Economy minister: ‘Dry port’ is aimed at solving problem of Armenia’s poor logistic connection with world

President Lukashenko says 2023 will be most 'happy and successful' year

Tesla owner from US complained about inability to charge in freezing temperatures

Russian deputy minister of economic development: Trade turnover of Russia and Armenia increased by more than 67% in 2022

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

President of Armenia: The efforts of the Ministry of Economy to create a favorable investment environment are welcomed

Pink: NATO countries delivered ultimatum to Serbian president over Kosovo

Stormtrooper crashes in South Korea due to drone invasion from North Korea

Azerbaijan man being tried in Baku on charges of ‘spying for Armenia’

Pashinyan arrives in St. Petersburg with his wife and daughter

Iran blames US for slowing down process of restoring Iranian deal

Armenia economic activity index increases by 14.4%, inflation is 8.7% in 11 months of 2022

Karabakh state minister: Problems started to occur in economy as well

Armenia economy minister: We, as party responsible for economy, have nothing to do directly regarding Artsakh

Yonhap: South Korea fires warning shots at UAVs from North Korea

Kanani: accusations against Iran will not help Ukrainian authorities

Kazakhstan offers foreign companies which have left Russia to move to its market

Armenia President to Central Bank chief: We have economic growth, no sharp upheavals thanks to appropriate steps

Leaders of CIS countries will be able to talk at summit in St. Petersburg tete-a-tete

Activists head from Yerevan to Lachin corridor on motorcade

Azerbaijan intends to produce Turkish Bayraktar UAVs

Russian Foreign Ministry doesn't rule out abolishing visa regime for Georgian citizens

Peskov: Putin will not have trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan at CIS summit

Ambassador: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia more than doubled

Positive change in health condition of 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

India to deploy 120 quasi-ballistic missiles on borders with China and Pakistan

Pobeda Airlines launches flights between Moscow, Gyumri

Trade turnover between Armenia and Belarus doubled

Russia MFA: Situation around Lachin corridor complicates Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

Belarus envoy: Third country is lacking in Union State, Armenians supported this idea

Grigor Minasyan appointed Minister of Justice

Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%

Foreigners in Egypt will be able to buy train tickets only for dollars and euros

Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia

Belarus ambassador to Armenia: Attempts are being made to create problems in our relations

Food Safety Inspection: 945 economic entities in Armenia to be inspected in 2022

Foreign Ministry: U.S. will not benefit from hotbeds of instability in the CIS

Floods kill 6 people in Philippines

Dubious young man runs away at Yerevan international airport, throws gun from his bag

Aleksandr Konyuk: Criticizing Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is stupid

Belarus envoy to Armenia: There are many other political moments at stake in Lachin corridor issue

6 people killed when bus fell into river in Spain

3 soldiers killed in Russia due to fall of Ukraine UAV fragments