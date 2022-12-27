Security Council head: EU observers’ new technical mission is in Armenia

The new technical mission of European Union (EU) observers is in Armenia. Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, said this in an interview given to Public TV on Monday.
"The observers who had come in October have left. Today there is a new technical mission which shall assess the situation," Grigoryan added.
The previous EU observer mission had arrived in Armenia in October—and for two months. On December 19, Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, had announced that the EU plans to deploy a new, but long-term mission in Armenia after the completion of the activities of the civilian monitoring group.