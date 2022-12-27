Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA authorities are unable to [re]open the road to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]—either militarily or diplomatically. They cannot buy and import weapons, they refuse to negotiate with the Azerbaijani side—the meetings in Brussels and Moscow were cancelled.
Moreover, when the only hope is international pressure; and the only way to ensure this—they call the ambassadors [of Armenia] in different countries of the world to Armenia as if to participate in the annual ambassadors’ gathering. On December 20, that gathering was held in Jermuk, in which all diplomats—from the Scandinavian countries to the USA and the Middle East—had arrived to participate.
However, the meeting was so ineffectual that the ambassadors were grumbling that, “They were cutting us off from our work, bringing us to Armenia for this? We didn't hear anything new.”