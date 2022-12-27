News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual
Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors’ meeting in Jermuk was ineffectual
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA authorities are unable to [re]open the road to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]—either militarily or diplomatically. They cannot buy and import weapons, they refuse to negotiate with the Azerbaijani side—the meetings in Brussels and Moscow were cancelled.

Moreover, when the only hope is international pressure; and the only way to ensure this—they call the ambassadors [of Armenia] in different countries of the world to Armenia as if to participate in the annual ambassadors’ gathering. On December 20, that gathering was held in Jermuk, in which all diplomats—from the Scandinavian countries to the USA and the Middle East—had arrived to participate.

However, the meeting was so ineffectual that the ambassadors were grumbling that, “They were cutting us off from our work, bringing us to Armenia for this? We didn't hear anything new.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Many people in Armenia may be ‘cut off’ from money
Western-funded NGOs operating in the country and representatives of political forces operating in that field have serious concerns…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party preparing for Yerevan municipal elections in major way
Ex-Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan is its candidate…
 Armenia premier chairs ruling party board meeting
The candidacies for the chairmen of the boards of the CCP regional chapters of Ijevan and Parakar were discussed…
 Newspaper: Retired Armenia presidents, PMs to be provided with state protection
But solely by the decision of the prime minister…
 Armenia opposition MP: Another expansionist, colonial manifestation of Azerbaijan is to absorb Artsakh
And to separate it from Armenia…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition proposes to grant new privileges to fallen soldiers’ families
The respective draft  will be presented in the parliament by opposition MP Gegham Nazaryan, the father of Abgar Nazaryan who was killed in the 44-day war…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos