Work performed after Azerbaijan military aggression in September is presented at Armenia ombudsperson’s office

YEREVAN. – A meeting of the expert council on human rights—under the Human Rights Defender of Armenia—in the Armed Forces was held Monday, the Office of the Human Rights Defender informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan, presented the activities carried out by the Defender's institution, including a summary of the published emergency reports, during and after the Azerbaijani military aggression in September.

"In the period between September 13-23 alone, the department for the protection of the rights of servicemen and their family members received more than 100 petitions and complaints. Most of them related to the fate and location of servicemen. Apart from that, the Defender's institution continues to receive complaints from the relatives of the casualties of the 44-day war [in 2020]," the statement reads, in particular.

During the Azerbaijani military aggression in September, the Human Rights Defender’s staffs worked in the zones of active military operations, as a result of which reliable evidentiary information was collected.

At the meeting, the Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan, the status and fate of Armenian missing persons, the work of the respective commission, the Armenian servicemen who have been returned by Azerbaijan—including their health and psychological condition—, and the matter of building shelters in Armenia’s border settlements also were discussed at the meeting.