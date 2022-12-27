Biden to go on New Year's vacation to Caribbean island

The White House has announced a New Year's vacation for U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.S. leader has promised to discuss his prospects for the 2024 election with his family this vacation before announcing it officially.
The president and first lady will travel to St. Croix, Virgin Islands, where they will celebrate the New Year with their family, according to the president's schedule released by the White House.
Biden has chosen an island in the Caribbean as the destination for his vacation and what is expected to be a policy discussion. According to the schedule, the president will travel there on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and he will return to the White House on Jan. 2.