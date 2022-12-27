News
UN announces Guterres’ readiness to act as mediator in Ukraine conflict
UN announces Guterres' readiness to act as mediator in Ukraine conflict
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is ready to mediate in resolving the conflict in Ukraine if all parties agree to this. This was reported to TASS from the office of Guterres, and commenting on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s statement about the initiative of Kyiv, which proposes to hold a "peace summit" at the United Nations by the end of February, and with the possible participation of the UN Secretary General as a mediator.

“As the Secretary General has repeatedly stated in the past, he can mediate only if all parties want him to mediate,” the UN said.
