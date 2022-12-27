About 100 Elon Musk's Starlink communications satellites activated over Iran

SpaceX chief Elon Musk announced that his space company now has about 100 active Starlink communications satellites over Iranian territory. According to Reuters, he announced plans to activate the service over that Middle Eastern country back in the fall of 2022.
In September this year the head of SpaceX assured that Starlink is necessary for Iran to promote internet freedom and the free flow of information. Musk also said that he had asked the U.S. authorities to make a waiver of sanctions to allow Starlink to work in Iran.
There is no information yet on whether the company's terminals are available inside the country or how it plans to bring them to Iran. There are no terminals officially for sale, and Iran itself has been under strict U.S. sanctions for decades.
In October, it was reported that the White House was in talks with Elon Musk about possibly extending the Starlink system to Iran so that the country's residents would have access to the Internet from their smartphones throughout the country.