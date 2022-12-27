News
Tuesday
December 27
Report: Azerbaijan was preparing, directing public opinion for blocking Lachin corridor since November
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Institutions of the Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have published an updated joint ad hoc public report on the humanitarian consequences of Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world.

Late Monday evening, this joint report was published in English, where new information is presented about the consequences of the blockade of Lachin corridor, which continues for 16 days, reported by the HRD office of Armenia.

The report summed up the Azerbaijani public discourse and analyzed the statements of Azerbaijani officials, the conclusion of which is that the Azerbaijani political leadership prepared and directed since November the Azerbaijani public opinion towards blocking the Lachin humanitarian corridor.

The proven methods of inciting and inflaming Armenophobia and ethnic hatred towards the Armenians of Artsakh have continued to be widely used by the Azerbaijani government propaganda machine, trying to place them in the context of false environmental sentiments.

The report also updated newly revealed facts about the participants of the fake environmental action, and presented the state of rights in the conditions of the created humanitarian crisis.

According to established practice, the updated report will be submitted to organizations and actors with an international human rights mandate, and it will also be made available to international judicial instances where, among other things, Armenia's demand to stop the Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the world is launched.
