South Korea's president says country's military is insufficiently trained

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the intrusion of North Korean drones into South Korean airspace showed insufficient preparation of the country's armed forces for all kinds of threats, Yonhap reported.
During a cabinet meeting, Yoon promised to strengthen the country's military surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, according to the agency.
As the president noted, the case clearly demonstrates that the South Korean army's readiness has weakened significantly over the past few years and needs stronger training and drills.
Yoon Suk Yeol added that the authorities had previously planned to establish a military unit with reconnaissance drones for operations in North Korea, but that the initiative would now be accelerated.
On December 26, North Korean drones invaded South Korean airspace for the first time since 2017. The country responded by raising fighter jets to intercept North Korea's UAVs.
According to the Yonhap news agency, the South Korean military fired about a hundred shots at drones from North Korea in seven hours, but still failed to shoot down the targets.
Later, the KBS television channel reported that one of the five DPRK drones could have reached the presidential administration building in Seoul and filmed it.