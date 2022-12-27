News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Catalonia leader says he expects 2023 to make progress on referendum agreement
Catalonia leader says he expects 2023 to make progress on referendum agreement
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Catalonia's head of government, Pere Aragonés, said he hopes to make progress next year on an agreement related to a referendum on the region's independence from Spain, the Catalan government in Twitter reported.

According to the politician, 2023 should be the year to give shape to the agreement of clarity, to achieve strength and internal legitimacy, to defend to the state as a proposal for a country capable of recognition at the international level.

Aragonés noted that now is the time to reopen the way toward a referendum on Catalan independence.

On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum on the region's secession from Spain. Madrid recognized the vote as illegitimate and refused to recognize its outcome.

Later, the Catalan Parliament approved a resolution on the proclamation of an independent republic - to which the Spanish authorities responded by applying Article 155 of the constitution, which allowed to limit the self-government of Catalonia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catalonia leader accuses Spanish government of spying on its citizens
The El Pais newspaper subsequently reported that the Spanish intelligence agency CNI did have access to the software...
 European Parliament votes to strip Puigdemont's immunity
The decisions to lift parliamentary immunity were supported by a majority of votes...
 Catalonia mayors call on Madrid to grant region right to self-determination
Mayors representing 814 of the region’s 947 local authorities…
 Spanish prosecutors demand lengthy terms for former Catalan leaders
A charge of insurrection may be complicated by clauses…
Puigdemont urges Madrid to offer solutions on Catalan crisis settlement
Catalan leaders have begun a dialogue with the Spanish government…
 German prosecutors to extradite Puigdemont to Spain
The court ruled Puigdemont could not be rearrested…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos