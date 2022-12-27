Times: British authorities prepare plan to reduce number of incoming migrants

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Great Britain Suella Braverman has prepared a plan to reduce the number of migrants arriving in the country. This is reported by the Times newspaper, citing a draft document.
According to the proposed plan, the authorities of the United Kingdom intend to increase the minimum level of income for Britons who want to invite family members who do not have British citizenship. The minister's plan also includes an increase in the minimum wage for organizations that hire foreign workers. The new restrictions could also affect overseas students, including making it more difficult for them to bring their loved ones because of the increase in the level of income required per family member.