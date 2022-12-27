China to simplify visa procedures for work and study

China will continue to simplify visa procedures for foreign nationals traveling to China to work, study or reunite with family, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement released Tuesday.
There is no information in the report on inbound tourism, but it is noted that China will continue to gradually restore outbound tourism for Chinese citizens.
The Chinese Health Affairs Committee published a notice on its official website on December 26 that from January 8, 2023, persons arriving in China will be required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 48 hours before departure, those with a negative PCR test will be able to come to China without a health code, PCR testing and central isolation for all those entering the PRC will be canceled.