Tuesday
December 27
11 kids are at neonatal, resuscitation departments in Karabakh medical center
11 kids are at neonatal, resuscitation departments in Karabakh medical center
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended at the medical institutions under the authority of the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Eleven children are at the neonatal and resuscitation departments in “Arevik” medical association, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from Artsakh Information Center.

The four-month-old baby, who was diagnosed with visceral leishmaniasis, is receiving treatment at the specialized medical center of Armenia. His condition is stabilizing.

At the Republican Medical Center, seven patients are in the resuscitation unit, five of them are in extremely critical condition.

The doctors are doing the utmost to stabilize the condition of the patients.

The Artsakh Ministry of Health is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation developed in the aftermath of the blockade.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
