10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC: Medicine will last for 10 days

On December 25, 10 tons of humanitarian cargo from Armenia to Artsakh were delivered through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The medicines will be distributed to the country's medical centers and will last for 10 days, Artsakh Health Ministry press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Artsakh Ministry of Health highly appreciates the support and effective cooperation provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross during the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.