News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC: Medicine will last for 10 days
10 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered to Artsakh with mediation of ICRC: Medicine will last for 10 days
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 On December 25, 10 tons of humanitarian cargo from Armenia to Artsakh were delivered through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The medicines will be distributed to the country's medical centers and will last for 10 days, Artsakh Health Ministry press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Artsakh Ministry of Health highly appreciates the support and effective cooperation provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross during the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh state minister discusses food safety with shipping, producing companies’ heads
Due to Azerbaijan’s current blockade of Artsakh…
 Leading education organizations in Armenia address EU office, UN with open letter
Regarding the Azerbaijani blockade of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway and the deepening humanitarian crisis as a result…
 Report: Azerbaijan was preparing, directing public opinion for blocking Lachin corridor since November
The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have published an updated joint ad hoc public report…
 Work performed after Azerbaijan military aggression in September is presented at Armenia ombudsperson’s office
A meeting of the expert council on human rights in the Armed Forces was held…
 Armen Grigoryan: Armenia did not boycott meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani FMs
Armenia did not boycott the meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held in Moscow...
 Why is road still not open to Artsakh? Explanation of deputy commander of Russian peacekeepers
Russian military officer said that high-level discussions were underway...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos