News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Yerevan authorities introduce privilege for families of deceased persons and participants of military operations
Yerevan authorities introduce privilege for families of deceased persons and participants of military operations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Family members of the killed and wounded as a result of military operations in the defense of Artsakh and Armenia, or while performing combat duty or special tasks on the line of contact or as a result of opponent's offensive operations will be exempt from the real estate tax and (or) vehicle tax.

Corresponding decision was made at the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Tuesday.

The same benefit will be given to citizens who received 1st and 2nd group disabilities as a result of military actions during the defense of Artsakh and Armenia, as well as those individuals (or members of their families) who were captured or disappeared as a result of military action in the defense of Armenia, or while performing combat duty, or during the performance of special tasks or the reflection of enemy offensive operations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss Karabakh settlement
The Russian leader said this during talks with the Armenian prime minister on Tuesday...
 Russian MFA doesn’t comment on how treaty between Yerevan and Baku can resolve status of Karabakh
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin…
 Lavrov: Ministerial meeting in 3+3 format under preparation  
We have a common understanding that we do not take off the agenda...
 Russia: No reason to delay implementation of agreements to unblock communications in South Caucasus
"The discussion was supposed to be between my two colleagues...
 Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation
A meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers had been scheduled for December 23...
 Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria
The Russian groups of troops remain the main guarantor of peace in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos