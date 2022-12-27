Yerevan authorities introduce privilege for families of deceased persons and participants of military operations

Family members of the killed and wounded as a result of military operations in the defense of Artsakh and Armenia, or while performing combat duty or special tasks on the line of contact or as a result of opponent's offensive operations will be exempt from the real estate tax and (or) vehicle tax.
Corresponding decision was made at the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Tuesday.
The same benefit will be given to citizens who received 1st and 2nd group disabilities as a result of military actions during the defense of Artsakh and Armenia, as well as those individuals (or members of their families) who were captured or disappeared as a result of military action in the defense of Armenia, or while performing combat duty, or during the performance of special tasks or the reflection of enemy offensive operations.