Number of victims of floods in Philippines rise to 13

At least 13 people have been killed and 23 are missing due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the Philippines. More than 166,300 people in six regions of the country were affected by the floods, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management.

According to the agency, 45,300 displaced people are in 87 evacuation centers. At least 136 people have left their homes beforehand. Meanwhile, six people received various injuries. 347 incidents connected with natural disasters, including floods and landslides, were recorded in six regions of the republic.

Meanwhile, the disaster damaged 369 houses and destroyed 165 worth 11.2 million pesos ($204.9 thousand). Damage to 22 infrastructure facilities was estimated at 14.5 million pesos ($263.2 thousand) and to agriculture at 61.8 million pesos ($1.1 million). Floods damaged 110 roads and four bridges and affected four seaports. Disruptions in the electricity supply were recorded in 56 cities, but it has already been restored in 32, in three municipalities there are still problems with the water supply.

In 67 cities and municipalities the classes in educational institutions and work at the enterprises are suspended. In one city, a state of disaster is in effect. The government has already allocated 5.2 million pesos ($95.2 thousand) for assistance.



