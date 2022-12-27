Karabakh state minister discusses food safety with shipping, producing companies’ heads

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan met with the heads of shipping and manufacturing companies to learn about their problems in the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s current blockade of Artsakh, as well as to discuss a number of matters related to food security, the Artsakh government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The participants of the consultation assured the minister of state that the public and state interest is paramount for them in the blockade situation, and they expressed their readiness to work in cooperation with the Artsakh government to jointly face the crisis.

Also, these businessmen suggested, if necessary, to consider the possibility of using the infrastructure under their management in order to preserve and proportionately distribute the existing stocks.

Vardanyan, in turn, welcomed their aforesaid approach and position, and emphasized the importance of discussing the problems in this difficult situation and finding joint solutions.