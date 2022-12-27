News
Tuesday
December 27
South Korean military apologizes for not being able to shoot down all drones from North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korea's military has apologized for failing to shoot down drones from North Korea, YTN television reported.

Air defense units will conduct a check on the operation of radar systems. The North Korean drones, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry, flew at an extremely low altitude, making them difficult to detect.

On December 26, North Korea drones invaded South Korean airspace for the first time since 2017. In response, the country deployed fighter jets to intercept North Korea's UAVs. The South Korean military failed to shoot down the targets. One of the five North Korea drones that penetrated South Korean airspace could have reached and filmed the country's presidential administration building in Seoul.
