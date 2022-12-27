Armenian National Interests Fund sums up 2022 activities’ results

The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) has summed up the results of its activities in 2022. One of the 2 major investment projects of strategic importance, Fly Arna Armenian National Airlines, a joint project of ANIF and Air Arabia, has started operating flights since July, ANIF informed NEWS.am.

During this short period, the airline is already flying to 5 destinations. Next year the geography of flights is planned to expand, including to the European direction. Preparations are underway for the construction of the “Ayg-1” 200 MW photovoltaic station, a joint project by ANIF and Masdar.

The environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the construction has been underway this year and will be completed in the near future. A tender for the construction of the station is expected to be announced after the EIA process is completed. ANIF's subsidiary, “Entrepreneur + State” Investment Fund is currently implementing a total of seven investment projects. One of the projects, Hard Rock Cafe Yerevan, launched in July 2022 jointly with Food Republic, already became one of the favourite dining places for locals and tourists. Two more new projects in the field of agriculture were launched this year. These joint projects with "Eco Fresh Mushrooms" and "K&G" companies will result in the expansion of export markets for high-quality Armenian agricultural products, namely - mushrooms and strawberries.

All joint projects and partners of ANIF submitted and paid taxes and state duties of about 470 million drams in total for the 3-12 months of their activity from the beginning of the cooperation until the end of the third quarter of 2022.

All projects together contributed to the creation and maintenance of around 800 jobs in 2021-2022. As a result of the three-year activity of ANIF, a total of 214 million dollars was invested in various sectors of the Armenian economy, 91% of which was invested by the partners, and 9% by ANIF. At the end of this year ANIF's ARFI (Armenia Financed) crowdfunding platform was launched, which will provide an opportunity to attract investments from all over the world in private businesses and start-up projects in Armenia. Several new projects are underway to be launched next year.