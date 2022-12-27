Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan promised rights, security guarantees to Karabakh people, then keeps them under siege

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, on Tuesday made a new Twitter post regarding the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.
“Day 16, the road from Nagorno Karabakh [(Artsakh)] to Armenia, the Lachin Corridor, remains blocked by Azerbaijan. The only supply route for 120k people of which 30k children. AZ promised rights and security guarantees to NK people, then blocked them and ke[e]ps under siege. Isn't it weird?” Marukyan wrote.