News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan promised rights, security guarantees to Karabakh people, then keeps them under siege
Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan promised rights, security guarantees to Karabakh people, then keeps them under siege
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, on Tuesday made a new Twitter post regarding the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

“Day 16, the road from Nagorno Karabakh [(Artsakh)] to Armenia, the Lachin Corridor, remains blocked by Azerbaijan. The only supply route for 120k people of which 30k children. AZ promised rights and security guarantees to NK people, then blocked them and ke[e]ps under siege. Isn't it weird?” Marukyan wrote.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve Lachin corridor issue through dialogue
OHCHR calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the Lachin corridor through dialogue...
 Protesters in Stepanakert demand meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping mission
The Russians assured us three days ago that the road would be opened on December 26...
 Basic necessities, sugar, potatoes virtually run out in Karabakh’s Askeran, says head of region
Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway…
 ‘Tatoyan’ Foundation: Azerbaijan MOD presents Armenia communities with false Azerbaijani names
We draw the attention of the international community to this fact…
 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute: Azerbaijan is guided by plan to gradually turn Artsakh into Nakhichevan
The Museum-Institute issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan’s closure—for two weeks now—of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia…
 Artsakh people march to Russian peacekeeping forces' military base
"Who can't come now, let them come by car after the end of work,...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos