Tuesday
December 27
Death toll in Peru protests rises to 28
Death toll in Peru protests rises to 28
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least 28 people have been killed in protests in Peru, RIA Novosti reported, citing the report of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the country.

Twenty-two civilians were killed in clashes and six civilians were killed in traffic accidents and blockade events, the report said.

The protests in Peru erupted following the impeachment of President Pedro Castilla. The unrest injured 661 people - 371 civilians and 290 police officers.

On December 7, Castilla dissolved parliament, which was to consider his impeachment for the third time, but parliamentarians still met and spoke in favor of the president's resignation. Parliament's decision was supported by the army and police.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
