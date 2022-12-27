News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Putin holds bilateral meeting with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg
Putin holds bilateral meeting with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in St. Petersburg.

The Russian head of state said that economic cooperation is developing positively, but the main issue now is the settlement of the situation in Karabakh.

"Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus as a whole and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, everything that is related to Karabakh," Putin said.

Pashinyan arrived in St. Petersburg to attend an informal summit of CIS leaders. On Tuesday, the participants visited the Russian Museum, where the Russian president has already held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov considers Armenian Security Council Secretary's statements provocative
Peskov considers the statements of the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia provocative...
 Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss Karabakh settlement
The Russian leader said this during talks with the Armenian prime minister on Tuesday...
 Peskov: Putin will not have trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan at CIS summit
There will be no trilateral meeting of Putin with Aliyev and Pashinyan...
 Shalva Papuashvili: Georgia wants to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
The speaker of the Georgian parliament stated…
 Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia
"If the Armenian community today lives in the Karabakh economic zone...
 Putin discuss security on Azerbaijani-Armenian border with Aliyev
The Russian leader also congratulated Aliyev on his holiday…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos