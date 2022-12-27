Putin holds bilateral meeting with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in St. Petersburg.
The Russian head of state said that economic cooperation is developing positively, but the main issue now is the settlement of the situation in Karabakh.
"Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus as a whole and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, everything that is related to Karabakh," Putin said.
Pashinyan arrived in St. Petersburg to attend an informal summit of CIS leaders. On Tuesday, the participants visited the Russian Museum, where the Russian president has already held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.