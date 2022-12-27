Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev discuss Karabakh settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, RIA Novosti reported.
The Russian leader said this during talks with the Armenian prime minister on Tuesday. According to Putin, the trilateral conversation took place the day before, on December 26.
"The three of us also managed to talk. Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the situation in the South Caucasus as a whole and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, everything that is related to Karabakh," Putin said, promising to discuss these issues in detail.