Tuesday
December 27
Tuesday
December 27
Pashinyan to Putin: Crisis in Lachin corridor is most important issue
Pashinyan to Putin: Crisis in Lachin corridor is most important issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The crisis in Lachin corridor is the most important issue, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his bilateral meeting with Russian leader in St. Petersburg.

"Lachin corridor has been blocked for almost 20 days, and this is the zone of the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh," Pashinyan said.

He recalled that according to the trilateral statement, the Lachin corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers, and Azerbaijan guaranteed unimpeded passage of passengers and cargo.

"It turns out that the Lachin corridor is not under the control of Russian peacekeepers. And, of course, we would like to discuss this situation and what options are available to resolve it," the Armenian Prime Minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
