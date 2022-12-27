News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
France: Man from Turkey wounds barber from Kurdish community
France: Man from Turkey wounds barber from Kurdish community
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Turkish man was taken into custody Tuesday after wounding a barber with scissors in the commune of Roubaix in northern France, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source close to the investigation.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in a barber shop in the commune of Roubaix in the department of Nor in northern France between a client and the barber. He was stabbed in the throat, but his life is no longer in danger, the media reported.

A 47-year-old man reportedly attacked the hairdresser because national Kurdish music was playing in the salon.

He was detained on charges of attempted murder.

The 27-year-old Iraqi Kurdish hairdresser, who was stabbed several times with scissors by his attacker, underwent surgery.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kurdish community members hold silent march in memory of three dead in Paris shooting
Members of France's Kurdish community are holding a silent march in memory of three people killed in a shooting...
 BFMTV: detainee for fatal shooting in Paris deliberately attacked Kurdish community
3 people were killed…
 Pentagon warns Turkey against military action in Syria
The Pentagon said a Turkish cross-border attack could undermine operations by U.S.-allied Kurdish forces against jihadists...
 Armenia Kurdish community staging protest outside UN office
Against the Turkish military aggression and Turkish actions in Syria…
 Syrian troops shells Bab al-Hawa area bordering Turkey
In turn, a source in the command of the Syrian Armed Forces noted...
 Kremlin: Russia understands Turkey's security concerns about the situation in Syria
Russia understands Turkey's security concerns over the situation in Syria...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos