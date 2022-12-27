France: Man from Turkey wounds barber from Kurdish community

A Turkish man was taken into custody Tuesday after wounding a barber with scissors in the commune of Roubaix in northern France, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source close to the investigation.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in a barber shop in the commune of Roubaix in the department of Nor in northern France between a client and the barber. He was stabbed in the throat, but his life is no longer in danger, the media reported.
A 47-year-old man reportedly attacked the hairdresser because national Kurdish music was playing in the salon.
He was detained on charges of attempted murder.
The 27-year-old Iraqi Kurdish hairdresser, who was stabbed several times with scissors by his attacker, underwent surgery.