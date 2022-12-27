News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iran announces signing free trade agreement with EAEU on January 18
Iran announces signing free trade agreement with EAEU on January 18
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian authorities will sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on January 18, 2023. Omid Ghalibaf, the official representative of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran, announced this, ISNA news agency reports.

Now, according to the official, Tehran exchanges goods with the EAEU on the basis of a preferential trade agreement.

Also, the EAEU has granted tariff privileges for 500 types of Iranian products, while Iran has put 400 types of EAEU products on its respective list.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Deputy Minister speaks about prospects of single currency in EAEU
More than 80% of payments between Belarus and Russia are made in national currencies...
 Adviser of Russia embassy in Armenia: Unemployment rate in EAEU decreased by 18%
"The total growth of investments in fixed assets is 6.6 percent," said Maksim Seleznyov…
 Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU
"We live in a changing era, and whoever tries to stop these historical processes...
 EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union
"Given the current harsh economic realities, we expect that this list...
 Putin says steady development of ruble is well reflected in Eurasian Union
"If we talk about macroeconomic indicators, the steady state of the Russian currency...
 Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders sign 15 documents
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the talks in Kyrgyzstan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos