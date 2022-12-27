Iran announces signing free trade agreement with EAEU on January 18

Iranian authorities will sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on January 18, 2023. Omid Ghalibaf, the official representative of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran, announced this, ISNA news agency reports.
Now, according to the official, Tehran exchanges goods with the EAEU on the basis of a preferential trade agreement.
Also, the EAEU has granted tariff privileges for 500 types of Iranian products, while Iran has put 400 types of EAEU products on its respective list.