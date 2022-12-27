News
First Deputy Mayor: 2022 Budget of Yerevan executed by 100%, expenditure by 90%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Yerevan's 2022 budget revenue was 100% executed compared to the annual plan, the statement said. It was declared by First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan at the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Tuesday.

He explained that all the accruals were made cashless.

The official said that the authorities will continue to work on digitizing the payment system.

"We are actively cooperating with the Central Bank in this matter," Hovhannisyan added.

The first vice-mayor assured that the execution of the expenditure part of the budget will be high and will amount to more than 90%, reminding that last year this indicator was 70%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
