Karabakh residents to march today to demand meeting with Russia peacekeeping mission commander
Karabakh residents to march today to demand meeting with Russia peacekeeping mission commander
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents on Tuesday will march to the airport to demand a meeting with the commander of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, Andrey Volkov. Tigran Petrosyan, the chairman of the Artsakh of Tomorrow party, announced this on Facebook livestream.

"At 14:30 we gather at the Grandma-Grandpa monument [i.e., the "We and Our Mountains" monument in the capital Stepanakert]. At 15:00, we walk toward the target area, Petrosyan said.

He added: "The road [blocked by the Azerbaijanis] was not [re]opened, yesterday's meetings [to reopen the road linking Artsakh to Armenia] did not yield any results. A few days ago, we had gone up with people to the checkpoint of Russian peacekeepers, asked and demanded to fulfill the obligations assumed on November 9[, 2020], and said that we will go down to the airport with these same people—and more—if the road is not [re]opened.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
