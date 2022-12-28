At least 15 people injured in leopard attacks in India

At least 15 people, including forestry workers, children and women, were injured in separate leopard attacks in the Indian state of Assam, the Times of India reported.
Most of the injured came from the campus of the Rainforest Research Institute (RFRI) on the outskirts of Jorhat. Forest Department officials said the leopard may have come to the campus in search of food from the nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.
According to the TV station, video footage shot by forestry officials shows the leopard attacking an ATV with staff and then a van with civilians. Another video shows the leopard taking cover near the entrance of a residential neighborhood.
A Forest Department spokesperson stressed that the animal often changes its location, taking advantage of the darkness.