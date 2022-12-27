Armenian Minister of Environment and Japanese Ambassador discuss environmental cooperation programs

Armenian Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan received Tuesday Japanese Ambassador Fukushima Masanori, the ministry press service reported.
Deputy Minister Tigran Gabrielyan attended the meeting.
Welcoming the Ambassador, the Minister of Environment first thanked the Japanese government for its continuous support to Armenia in various fields and areas.
In his turn, the Ambassador thanked for the reception and reiterated that Armenia is an important partner for Japan in terms of cooperation and development of the idea of rule of law.
During the meeting, the sides touched upon the programs for cooperation in the environmental sphere, as well as the perspectives for expanding that cooperation.
Minister specially touched upon the topic of the possible recycling or neutralization of mercury as a waste in Armenia, as well as the possibilities of cooperation with Japan to purchase technical equipment for the program's implementation.
The sides also touched upon the agreement on a grant project for the creation of greenhouses and anti-hail network for the subsequent reforestation of forests in the Lori province of Armenia. The grant was submitted within the framework of the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) program approved by the Japanese government.