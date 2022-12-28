Climatologists suspect Greenland glaciers are melting 100 times faster than thought

Scientists have created a new computer model to analyze the rate of melting of Greenland's glaciers, the University of Texas at Austin reported

Previous melting models were developed for Antarctica, whose glaciers have a very different configuration. In Antarctica, the glacier slopes gently down to the sea, while in Greenland it breaks off at an acute angle.

The model was created using data from Alaska. A few years ago, scientists sent marine drones equipped with oceanographic sensors to the LeConte Glacier in Alaska. They approached the shore at a distance of about 400 meters, being in a dangerous zone for navigation. The drone data clearly indicated that the LeConte Glacier front was melting 100 times faster than existing glacier melting models could predict. Therefore, based on this, climatologists created a new computer model.

Scientists suspect that the Greenland ice may also melt 100 times faster, like the Alaskan ice. Moreover, the amount of ice in Greenland is a key factor influencing the level of the world's oceans - if it melts completely, the water will rise by more than 6 meters. In the near future, the authors plan to apply their model in practice.



